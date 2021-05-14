Quantcast

NFL families seek to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

By: Associated Press MaryClaire Dale and Michelle R. Smith May 14, 2021

PHILADELPHIA — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of "race-norming" to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL's $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, a system experts say is discriminatory. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins, 60, and his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo