Stacey A. Rebbert | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Stacey A. Rebbert, director of marketing & corporate communications at Harford Mutual Insurance Group, graduated from the Towson University Professional Leadership Program for Women, a professional development program dedicated to increasing the capacity for leadership and influence for women leaders in Greater Baltimore.

Forty-five participants completed the leadership development program, a three-month learning and coaching program focused on improving leadership skills in women. The 2021 class reflects a cross-section of sectors and is diverse in profession, ethnicity, and age.

The Towson University Professional Leadership Program attracts women from across industry, government, and non-profit sectors serving in a wide array of capacities within their organizations.

