Topgolf to begin construction on Baltimore venue

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

Global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group will introduce its technology-enabled entertainment experience to the greater Baltimore area with a new, state-of-the-art venue, the Dallas-based company said Friday. This venue, expected to open in 2022, will be the first location to serve the Baltimore community and third in Maryland, joining Topgolf Germantown and Topgolf National Harbor. Topgolf Baltimore will be located across ...

