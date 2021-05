Apple finds itself embroiled in Epic antitrust suit

the 67th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education.

— Epic Games Inc. brings antitrust suit against Apple Inc. and its app store.

— Alabama ethics panel alleges domestic-relations judge stalked litigants.

— Wisconsin juvenile court judge faces child pornography charges.

— British court fines lawyer more than $7,000 for contemptuous tweet.