Hogan announces $192.9M in additional emergency rental assistance

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday an additional $192.9 million in funding has been awarded to local governments and service providers through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These federal funds will support local Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership initiatives that assist tenants whose ability to pay rent has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also announced that ...

