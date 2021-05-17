Quantcast

Small business COVID-19 RELIEF Grant Program extended

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s successful $10 million Small Business COVID-19 RELIEF Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through May 24 at 11:59 p.m. New applicants can access the application portal here. The grant offers working capital to assist certain Maryland ...

