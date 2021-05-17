Quantcast

STATE OF MARYLAND v. RUSSELL MURRAY

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to modify sentence -- Five-year deadline In this appeal, we must decide whether a circuit court may exercise its fundamental jurisdiction to grant a timely-filed motion for modification of sentence after the five-year deadline set forth in Maryland Rule 4-345(e)(1) has lapsed. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo