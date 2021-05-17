Quantcast

By: Jobs May 17, 2021

SW ENGINEER

SW Engr needed in Bel Air, MD to work on arch. of ConnectALL, Atlassian, CloudBees, Kubernetes, & Perforce prods, do sw debugging, generate sw soln structure, track flow of new revised codes & deletion; test sw perf. on given configuration. Develop entire prod cycle project plans & documentation. Req. MS in Comp Engr, Comp Sci, or equiv, plus 1 yr exp as SW Engr and in Java, PHP/HTML, DevOps build infrastructure, agile mgmt, network security.

Send resume to
careers@go2group.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

