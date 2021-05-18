Dr. Samuel Ross | Bon Secours Mercy Health

Samuel Ross, M.D., who retired from Bon Secours Mercy Health in December 2020 as the ministry’s chief community health officer, was given the Sister Carol Keehan Award by the Catholic Health Association (CHA) for his groundbreaking contributions to Catholic health care and the communities he served through his leadership role

Created in honor of Sr. Carol Keehan, DC, for her courageous work to ensure everyone — regardless of means, race, religion or creed — has access to quality health care, CHA annually recognizes an individual who advances the healing mission of Jesus by valiantly advocating for a more equitable and compassionate health system.

Throughout his career, Ross exhibited a deep commitment to social justice, particularly in his groundbreaking work in west Baltimore, where he boldly defended the most poor and vulnerable through the creation of our Community Works programs that address social determinants of health.

