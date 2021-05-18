FEATURED MOVER | Marjie Cota, MD MEP

The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) announced that Marjie Cota has joined the organization as director of business development and marketing.

In this role, she will further MD MEP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen manufacturing in Maryland by identifying motivated small- to medium-sized manufacturers across the state and connecting them with MD MEP services to help meet their growth goals.

Previously, Cota was the vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at Harbor Designs and Manufacturing, where she worked with local entrepreneurs and helped develop market strategies to bring new products to market in the health care, transportation and consumer spaces.

ABOUT MARJIE COTA

Resides in:

Annapolis

Education:

Bachelor of Science in health care from Indiana State University.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

As a kid, I wanted to travel when I grew up, so I thought I would become a flight attendant. But when I started my undergrad work, I chose Parks and Recreation, following my passion of the outdoors and my interest in conservation. I admired my dad’s Navy career in personnel and hospital administration, and I thought this might be an ideal career path for me too, as I was also good at hiring and managing people.

With every new job, I’m interested in taking on a challenge. I am drawn to roles that take me out of my comfort zone and require me to research, learn best practices, and apply my interpersonal skills to reach my goals. My career has provided me with eclectic and diverse experiences, and I wouldn’t change that. I have been fortunate to have many opportunities to help companies grow through my HR, project management, process improvement, marketing, and business development experience. And many of these jobs have allowed me to travel nationally and internationally, including my work with manufacturing startups in Africa. My new role at MD MEP provides me with the opportunity to continue learning and to help grow manufacturing in Maryland. I’m doubtful any other professional path I could have chosen would have afforded me as many different experiences, and opportunities to actively learn new things and work with great people, all of which keep me passionately engaged!

Favorite vacation:

Exploring Majorca, Spain with my parents, with no itinerary or confirmed plans. With no commitments or schedules, we were able to soak in the amazing sights, savor new foods and meet wonderful people from all over the world. I’m fortunate to have supportive and loving parents who I enjoy being with, and sharing this great adventure together was priceless.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go sailing, or visit my parents in North Carolina, because there is just something about being able to go home. If I can’t do either, I bake. I like to bake cookies and I am still trying to perfect my grandmother’s cinnamon roll recipe!

Favorite movies:

It’s hard to pick just one since I have several, but “Star Wars” has always been one of my top favorites, along with “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Avatar” and “Dr. Zhivago.”

Favorite quotation:

As you can imagine, Yoda’s wisdom inspired my can-do attitude. “Do or do not, there is no try,” is one of my favorite quotes. While trying is a good start, I believe it’s better to follow through and do your best.

