Hogan signs sports betting, college athlete endorsement bills

By: Associated Press May 18, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a measure to implement sports betting in the state, as Maryland joins other states that have legalized sports wagering since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way in 2018. Maryland voters approved sports betting in a ballot question in November, and the bill signed by Hogan includes provisions ...

