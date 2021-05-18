Quantcast

Hughes debuts first-of-its-kind S-band satellite/cellular hybrid terminal

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021

Germantown-based satellite and multi-transport technologies networks company Hughes Network Systems LLC announced Tuesday the availability of the Hughes 4510 satellite/cellular hybrid terminal for customers in Europe. The first-of-its-kind dual-transport terminal intelligently routes IP traffic via terrestrial or mobile satellite system (MSS) networks, enabling reliable, ubiquitous connectivity for critical applications. As the terminal moves in and out of ...

