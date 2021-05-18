Leah M. Hauser | Markham Law Firm

The Markham Law Firm announced that Leah M. Hauser has joined the firm as Senior Associate. She expands the firm’s family law practice to eight women attorneys.

Hauser handles litigation, mediation, arbitration, and appellate matters. She represents clients in divorce and custody cases in the District of Columbia and all across Maryland, including Baltimore County where she formerly served as a law clerk.

Leah has extensive experience in federal and state courts in international and interstate child abduction cases, interstate custody cases, and jurisdictional disputes, including the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act (UCCJEA). She represents parents and children in cases under the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

