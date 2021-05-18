Manny Ocasio | Luminis Health

J. Manuel “Manny” Ocasio was named chief human resources officer for Luminis Health.

Ocasio serves as the executive leader overseeing strategic and operational human resources plans across the health system.

His responsibilities include talent acquisition, compensation & benefits, employee health, learning & development, and diversity & inclusion. He and his team work to build a positive culture to engage all employees in Luminis Health’s success.

Manny is a Strategy & Innovation doctoral candidate at the International School of Management. He holds an information and telecommunications systems post master’s certificate from Johns Hopkins University, has a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland King Carey School of Law and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School.

