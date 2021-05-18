Quantcast

National Harbor to host virtual job fair Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2021

Employ Prince George’s will administer a National Harbor online job fair Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The job fair will allow anyone interested in employment at National Harbor to meet with employers actively hiring including brand-name retailers, restaurants and major hospitality brands. Attendees will learn about available jobs and even have a chance to interview during ...

