Quantcast

Rapidly growing emocha receives $6 million in venture capital

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter May 18, 2021

Baltimore-based telehealth company emocha Health has received $6.2 million in funding to help the company expand its digital programs for improving medication compliance. Led by Nashville-based Claritas Health Ventures, as well as Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kapor Capital and PTX Capital, the Series A financing will contribute to an expansion of emocha’s team and further investments into the company’s programs. The company focuses ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo