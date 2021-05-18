Quantcast

Retail results show shoppers are increasingly going out and spending

By: Associated Press Anne D'Innocenzio May 18, 2021

Shoppers, newly vaccinated, are emerging from their homes and going out again, and that, along with government stimulus payments, is helping to boost fiscal first-quarter results for major retailers Walmart and Macy's.

