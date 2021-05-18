Spencer S. Pollock | Whiteford Taylor

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston announced that Spencer S. Pollock, CIPP/US, CIPM, has joined the firm in Baltimore. An experienced data security and cybersecurity attorney, Mr. Pollock works with clients to prepare for and respond to data breaches and cyber-attacks.

Pollock counsels clients on a full range of services to prepare for and respond to data breaches, including with policies to comply with state, federal and international data security and cybersecurity laws; training for C-Suite leaders and employees; mock breach response drills; vendor vetting and due diligence; and post-breach identification of relevant laws and next steps for avoiding fines, penalties, regulatory investigations and civil lawsuits.

