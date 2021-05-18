Quantcast

US home construction falls 9.5% in April amid higher lumber costs

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger May 18, 2021

U.S. home construction fell a surprisingly sharp 9.5% in April, and economists attributed that partially to builders who delayed projects because of a surge in lumber prices and other supply constraints.

