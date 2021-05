William D. Shaughnessy Jr. will be in-house general counsel to SunMed Growers and affiliated businesses. He has provided legal counsel to SunMed for over 15 years as a member of the law firm Gordon Feinblatt LLC.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.