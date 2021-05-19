Quantcast

BPW approves more than 3,000 acres for farm preservation

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2021

The Maryland Board of Public Works Wednesday approved 26 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements that will permanently preserve 3,273 acres of farmland. The easements are in Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, and Worcester counties for an investment of $13.6 million in state and local funding. “Maryland has one ...

