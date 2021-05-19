Quantcast

Improving your email marketing strategy can pay big dividends

By: Glenda LeGendre May 19, 2021

Email remains a persistent and versatile marketing tool as compared to more costly digital options. With more than an estimated 4 billion users, the tool provides value in both personal and professional capacities. According to Statista, the number of email users is expected to continue its growth pattern of about 3% annually for the next several years, and by 2023 it is expected that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo