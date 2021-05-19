Quantcast

Lawsuits over University of Delaware COVID-19 shutdown can proceed, judge rules

By: Associated Press Randall Chase May 19, 2021

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss two lawsuits filed against the University of Delaware by current and former students who argue that they are entitled to refunds for services they didn’t receive when officials shut down the campus last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

