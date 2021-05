William “Billy” H. Murphy, Jr., senior partner at the Baltimore-based law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, joins Sloane Brown to talk about how his family history shaped him as a person, as an attorney and a former judge, and as a prominent civil rights advocate. He touches on the clients he’s worked for – from the Black Panthers in the 1970s to the family of Freddie Gray after his 2015 death – and how he remains optimistic.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.