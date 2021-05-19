Quantcast

Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor’s powers

By: Tom Baden Marc Levy and Michael Rubinkam May 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor's emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The vote on Tuesday's statewide primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country have sought to roll back the emergency ...

