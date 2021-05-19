Quantcast

Ravens, sports betting company partner one day after law signed legalizing the industry

By: Brian Compere May 19, 2021

Just one day after Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a bill that legalizes sports betting in Maryland, the Baltimore Ravens announced a deal with sports betting and digital gaming company BetMGM.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo