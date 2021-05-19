Quantcast

Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers

By: Associated Press May 19, 2021

The operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems, according to a report Wednesday.

