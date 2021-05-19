Quantcast

Under Armour to raise minimum hourly pay to $15

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2021

Under Armour is enacting a 50% increase in its minimum pay rate for hourly employees in the United States and Canada, a move that will affect 8,000 part-time and full-time retail and distribution workers, the company said Wednesday. Hourly rates will increase from a minimum of $10 per hour to $15 per hour ($15.25 Canadian dollars per hour in Canada), which will go ...

