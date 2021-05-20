Quantcast

By: Jobs May 20, 2021

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Small boutique downtown Baltimore City law firm seeks recent law school graduate (2019, 2020) with Maryland bar license for civil insurance defense/workers’ compensation litigation. DC bar a plus but not required. Will train. Send resume and references. Immediate opening for qualified candidate.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:
blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2662 in the subject line

