Quantcast

Made In Baltimore picks 12 businesses for Home-Run Accelerator cohort

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2021

Made In Baltimore, a program of the Baltimore Development Corporation, announced today that 12 businesses have been selected to participate in its 2021 Home-Run Accelerator Cohort. The Made In Baltimore Home-Run Accelerator is a five-month small business development program designed to help home-based entrepreneurs scale up and out into commercial production space. The Home-Run Accelerator is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo