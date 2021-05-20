Quantcast

Montgomery County owes stormwater tax credits, judge rules

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 20, 2021

Montgomery County unlawfully denied stormwater management tax credits to property owners in a Gaithersburg business park because the development’s ponds for handling runoff were not located on their individual properties, the Maryland Tax Court’s chief judge ruled Wednesday. Walter C. “Clay” Martz II said the county code’s environmental tax credit is not so limited and applies ...

