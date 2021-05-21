Alan M. Grochal and Richard L. Costella | Tydings

Tydings announced that Chambers and Partners has again ranked the firm and two of its partners, Alan M. Grochal and Richard L. Costella, for their work in bankruptcy and restructuring in its 2021 edition of Chambers USA.

Chambers’ editors comment that Tydings is known as a “respected team with an extensive history acting for both creditors and debtors. Broad industry experience includes representing major financial services and health care clients. Handles matters such as Chapter 11 reorganizations and bankruptcy litigation, as well as Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 proceedings.” Market commentators also praise the firm’s “strong team in the bankruptcy” arena.

Of Alan Grochal, one source was quoted as saying he exhibits “excellent judgment, effective and easy to work with.” Of Costella, Chambers wrote that “he is adept at acting for financial institutions and debtors.”

