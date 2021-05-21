Quantcast

Investors vote on Alden Global takeover of Tribune Publishing, owner of Baltimore Sun; outcome questioned

By: Associated Press Tali Arbel May 21, 2021

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains and the owner of The Baltimore Sun, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo