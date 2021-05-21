Alexa Bertinelli | Civil Justice

Alexa Bertinelli was promoted to managing attorney at Civil Justice Inc.

Bertinelli joined Civil Justice in 2018 where she has overseen the Economic Justice Program and leads Civil Justice’s in-house consumer litigation. She handles both individual and class cases that challenge a variety of abusive business practices, including wrongful evictions and auto-fraud.

As managing attorney, Bertinelli will oversee and coordinate Civil Justice’s in-house legal work including the Tenant and Medical Debt Defense Projects and the Renter Eviction Avoidance Project (REAP).

She received her Juris Doctor, with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law in 2011 and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Arizona in 2006.

