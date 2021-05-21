Allison Banks | NeoSystems

Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Baltimore resident Allison Banks to the Maryland Legal Services Corporation’s nine-member board of directors.

MLSC is the state’s largest funder of civil legal aid.

Banks is client relationship director with Tyson’s Corner, Virginia-based NeoSystems Inc., a cloud hosting provider in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia that supports government contractors operating in the United States and around the globe.

Banks has 17 years of experience providing financial analysis, ERP Software consulting, and managed IT and security compliance support of government contractors and nonprofit organizations.

She Banks received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Penn State University and a master’s degree in financial management from Notre Dame of Maryland.

