Anna Philyaw | Monarch Preschool College Park

Anna Philyaw was named assistant director of Monarch Preschool College Park, a new preschool affiliated with The Children’s Guild Alliance opening in College Park.

Philyaw will assume the role of acting director when the school opens, while Director Kristin Taylor takes maternity leave. Before joining the staff of Monarch Preschool College Park, Philyaw was the lead teacher and program administrator at the Goddard School in Bowie.

