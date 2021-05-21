Quantcast

EUGENE A. JAMES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Voir dire Eugene James, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. The court sentenced appellant to life for the first-degree murder conviction and a ten-year consecutive ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo