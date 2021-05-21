Hector Garcia, Michael Brush, Kendra Banks and Kurtis Donnelly | Young Audiences

Young Audiences/Arts For Learning , the Baltimore-based nonprofit that transforms student learning across Maryland through arts integration, named Hector Garcia as its new chief operating officer, Michael Brush was promoted to director of Arts & Learning Academies, Kendra Banks was named chief of Arts & Learning Academies and promoted Kurtis Donnelly to chief of innovation and strategic initiatives.

Garcia is a seasoned leader with strong experience guiding and growing nonprofits, working with school districts, and helping impactful organizations such as the American Red Cross, where he was chief operating officer of the mid-Atlantic Region. He previously was CEO and executive director of FIRN (Foreign Born Referral Network) and vice president of operations at the American Cancer Society.

As director of Arts & Learning Academies, Brush will lead the enhancements to Young Audiences’ summer and after school programs.

Banks worked in Baltimore City Public Schools for more than seven years as teacher, administrator and director of restorative practices. She has extensive experience working directly with students and families, and has brought artists to schools and communities through the nonprofit she founded, One World Cultural Arts Society. She currently chairs the Education Committee of the Howard County Branch of the NAACP.

In his previous position as Young Audiences’ chief of Arts & Learning Academies, Donnelly played a key role in the creation and expansion of the Summer Arts & Learning Academy, now delivered at eight sites for more than 2,000 students, and the development of year-round programs. In his new role as chief of innovation & strategic initiatives, Donnelly will lead YA in pursuing new initiatives that broaden and enhance its programs.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.