Martin Noven | Md. State Retirement and Pension System

Following a nationwide search conducted by Denver-based EFL Associates, the Board of Trustees of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System (MSRPS) announced that Martin Noven, of Illinois, has been selected as the system’s new executive director, effective July 1.

Noven takes over the reins from R. Dean Kenderdine, who is retiring June 30 after serving as executive director for the past 14 years.

Noven served from November 2016 to February 2021 as executive director of the Illinois State Universities Retirement System (SURS), a $22 billion fund which serves.

