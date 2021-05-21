Quantcast

Maryland budget official outlines incoming $3.7B in pandemic aid

By: Associated Press Brian Witte May 21, 2021

Maryland is expecting to receive about $3.7 billion in federal pandemic relief “within the next week or so,” a state budget official said Thursday during the first meeting of a state workgroup on pandemic-related spending.

