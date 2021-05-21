Quantcast

Maryland medical professionals putting renewed emphasis on stroke prevention

By: Pete Pichaske May 21, 2021

A study published six months ago in the American Heart Association journal Stroke found that stroke rates, while declining generally, are on the rise among adults younger than 45.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo