Michele Burch-Lippincott | UBS Wealth Management USA

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Michele Burch-Lippincott, a financial adviser in the firm’s Hunt Valley office, was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

Burch-Lippincott has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, and has been with UBS for more than 20 years. She has an MBA from Loyola University and a Bachelor of Science and Arts from Towson University. Burch-Lippincott is certified as a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist.

