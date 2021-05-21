Nicholas Redding | Preservation Maryland

Preservation Maryland , Maryland’s oldest, largest and most effective preservation organization dedicated to preserving Maryland’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes, and archaeological sites through outreach, funding, and advocacy, announced President and CEO Nicholas Redding has been elected to serve as board chair of The National Preservation Partners Network.

The National Preservation Partners Network, an organization comprised of nearly 100 national, statewide, local and regional preservation organizations around the country, advances the growth and effectiveness of the organized preservation movement. Redding, who has served as vice-chair of the Network’s Board since its formal founding in 2016, takes over the reins of the Network at a time of tremendous growth.

