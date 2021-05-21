Quantcast

Retired cop put in chokehold by police takes case to Supreme Court

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman May 21, 2021

When José Oliva tried to sue after police put him in a chokehold and threw him to the ground, a federal appeals court ruled he was out of luck. He’s asking the Supreme Court to revive his lawsuit.

