Quantcast

STEVEN D. BEHRENSHOUSER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Drug paraphernalia Appellant, Steven D. Behrenshouser, was charged in the Circuit Court for Cecil County with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and other related counts. After his motion to suppress was denied, appellant entered a plea of not guilty pursuant to an agreed statement of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo