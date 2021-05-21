Quantcast

US proposes 15% minimum tax on global corporate profits

By: Associated Press May 21, 2021

The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that it supports a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% — below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.

