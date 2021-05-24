Quantcast

Key Trump impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker May 24, 2021

Gordon Sondland, the Trump administration's ambassador to the European Union and a pivotal witness in the 2019 impeachment proceedings, sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in an effort to recoup $1.8 million he racked up in legal expenses.

