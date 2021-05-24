Quantcast

Overconfidence and risk (mis)management in settlement decisions

By: Commentary: May 24, 2021

Imagine a wrongful death case where a bicyclist dies after colliding into a trailer that was parked behind a landscaping truck. The deceased rider suffered trauma to the top of his head and his helmet was cracked down the middle, suggesting he wasn’t looking where he was going. Apparently the truck did not stop suddenly, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo