ZeroFOX details scope of cyber efforts to promote CARES Act fraud

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter May 24, 2021

Fears that bad actors would fraudulently apply for and receive CARES Act funds — which included Paycheck Protection Program loans, unemployment and more — are not unfounded, says Baltimore-based cybersecurity company ZeroFOX in a new report. The company’s threat intelligence team has found hundreds of thousands of advertisements online in which cybercriminals offered their services to those looking to fraudulently apply for CARES Act funds. These services include using 3D modeling technology to create fake images for the photo verification requirements of the process, as well as digging up private identifying information, ...

