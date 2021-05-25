Quantcast

CFG Bank jumps into cannabis industry with lending support for businesses

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2021

CFG Bank (CFGB) Tuesday announced its expansion into the cannabis market as one of the only banks in the area to serve this growing industry. The bank recently worked with a number of clients, including SunMed Growers and Curio Wellness, supporting their growth and expansion needs in response to demand increases. SunMed Growers is a medical cannabis grower ...

